Police bust module using fake army documents for procuring SIM cards

Baramulla

A module of overground workers involved in procuring SIM cards for militants by using fake stamps and forged army documents were arrested on Friday in Baramulla, police said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Baramulla Imtiyaz Hussain said that module was busted by Police and 46 RR of the army on the basis of information provided by military intelligence.

“These over ground workers were using fake stamps and forged documents of various army units based in north Kashmir to obtain SIM cards. These SIM cards were meant for militants operating in north Kashmir,” he said. “Six accused including two proprietors of two printing presses based in Baramulla were apprehended in the case so far, and further investigation is going on,”SSP Baramulla added.—KR