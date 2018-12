Rawalpindi

Police claimed to arrest a two-member gang involved in street crimes in different areas of the city here Saturday.

According to a Police spokesman, during the course of action, Police arrested two members identified as Dolat Khan and Farhat Khan, besides recovering two pistols of 30 bore, two motorbikes and bullets from their possession.

The accused have also confessed their involvement in different crimes while further investigations are underway, the spokesman said.—APP

