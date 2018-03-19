Police bust eight gangs of criminals

Rawalpindi

Potohar Division Police have busted eight gangs of criminals, car and motorcycle lifters, street criminals and dacoits besides netting their 46 members from various areas of the district and also rounded up 258 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) during last two and half months period.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali talking to APP informed that Potohar Division police teams headed by DSPs/SDPOs of Cantt, Taxila and Civil Line circles, on the directive of Regional Police Officer, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja and City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Abbasi, under his supervision managed to arrest the criminals and recovered 15 stolen vehicles, 10 motorcycles, other costly items and 25 pistols of different bores from the possession of the arrested accused. The police traced 50 cases registered in different police stations of the division. He said, Sajjad, Sheraz and Parvaz who were the killers of Careem Cab’s captain namely Sajawal Ameer, a 22-year-old, who was gunned down in ‘Lakho’ area in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad police station have been rounded up from different areas of the city.

The police busted the gangs including Shakura, Tasif, Mani, Noora, Zia ul Haq, Khurram, Abdul Ghaffar and Sajjad.—APP