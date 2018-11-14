Police bust 2 LGW gangsters

Staff Reporter

Mauripur Police, in its crusade against busted notorious gangsters related to Lyari Gang War (LGW, Arshad pappu group) and nabbed two members, hand grenade and two pistols recovered.

According to the police officials, Police team on the intel info busted two accused near main hawksbay road identified as Shahvaiz s/o Asif Khan and Rashid Hussain s/o Ali Faqeer of lyari gang war (Arshad pappu group).

In compliance of the directions of IGP Sindh regarding campaign against Narcotics, Gutka mafias, one accused arrested (1.04 KG) Charas Recovered.

Share on: WhatsApp