Police brutalities

PUNJAB Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken serious notice of police violence against a citizen in Lahore and ordered an inquiry into the unfortunate incident. A spokesman of the CM said such an attitude of police would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those involved in the episode.

This is not for the first time that a citizen has received such a treatment at the hands of Punjab police which is known for its negative attitude and tactics. Such incidents do take place in most of the police stations on an almost daily basis but they remain unreported because of various reasons particularly due to exploitative and manipulative system. There have also been incidents of death of people in police custody and during fake encounters but nothing is done against perpetrators of such crimes except so-called suspension. It was because of all this that Chairman National Commission on Human Rights Ali Nawaz Chohan had expressed serious concern over human rights violations by Punjab police and urged the authorities concerned to take remedial measures but nothing of the sort has happened so far. The trend would continue until and unless there are police reforms but here again the PTI government has almost forgotten its commitment to the people in this regard. Crime rate especially street crime has increased alarmingly in different cities and towns and instead of focusing on anti-crime measures, Police routinely exploit and tease ordinary citizens on different pretexts. It is known to even a layman that there is a nexus between organized crime and the police, otherwise, police of every area has complete record of all criminals and criminal activities but keep their eyes closed to them for understandable reasons. It is time that political interference in the working of police force is stopped forthwith and respective officers are made responsible for improvement of behaviour and performance of police personnel.

