Police book 2,105 for lockdown violation

Lahore Police have booked 2,105 people for violating the lockdown imposed across the province to contain the spread of Covid-19, it emerged on Monday.

The police have taken all necessary measures to ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Punjab government to restrict the social interaction.

The operations wing of Lahore police has set special pickets across the provincial capital to nab those violating section 144. More than 197,000 citizens have been checked at these pickets whereas more than 186,269 persons have been issued warnings.

Since 16th of March, 21488 cases against violation of Section 144 and 516 cases against hoarding have been registered.

As per directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, Police teams in all districts are strictly ensuring the implementation of instructions regarding containment of corona pandemic and violations of Hoarding Act. Likewise, police teams along with doctors are on the front line and taking steps under the supervision of DPOs to prevent from Corona virus besides taking legal actions against hoarders under hoarding act. Such callous hoarders are being arrested for selling equipment under undue profit.

According to the details, police teams established 1110 pickets where 190344 vehicles and 457342 motorcycles have been checked. On these police pickets among 941470 checked citizens 599104 have been released on warning. Security bonds have been taken from 40110 citizens, whereas 19605 citizens have been arrested by lodging 21488 FIRs in violation against section 144 among them 23393 citizens have been released on bail whereas actions have been taken against 3533 shops and 231 restaurants. Likewise, 516 cases have been registered against hoarding and legal action has been taken against 1024 accused and 498 accused have been arrested whereas 526 released on bail. In this regard, 691150 Kg wheat, 337765 Kg Sugar, 250801 Masks, 999 Sanitizers, 28 Medical Equipment and 153547 other food items have been recovered from the hoarders.

Since 16th of March, police teams provided awareness to 230732 citizens and also provided assistance 274830 citizens. During previous day, 1110 pickets have been established where 4483 vehicles and 11057 motorcycles have been checked. On these police pickets, among 21402 checked citizens, 13916 citizens have been released on warning. Security bonds have been taken from 761 citizens.

253 violators have been arrested whereas 95 accused have been released on bail. Collectively, 348 accused have been nominated in 179 registered FIRs whereas legal action has been taken against 45 shops and 02 restaurants. Likewise, in action against hoarding act during previous 24 hours, 28 cases have been registered and legal action has been taken against 29 persons among them 16 person has been arrested whereas, 13 have been released on bail. Police teams during the duty provided corona awareness to 5156 citizens and 1864 citizens have been provided assistance by police.

IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir stressed upon regional and district police chiefs to speed up the actions against the violators of law and directed to continue the actions against those who do not follow the directions of government and also submit the progress report of crackdown to Central police office on daily basis. He further said that officers officials deputed in field should follow and ensure the precautionary measures of pandemic Corona virus and take steps along with other government departments to counter this virus and help out the citizens.