Police book 16 in Kotri Press Club assault case

Hyderabad

The Jamshoro police have booked 16 persons including journalists in the case of alleged assault at Kotri press club. The SHO Siraj Lashari informed that Abdul Majeed Panhwar, Ameer Lanjar, Rashid Shaikh, Ismail Barejo, Naveed Panhwar, Dhani Bux Barejo and others had been nominated in the FIR of assault. According to him, 3 media workers had sustained injuries in the clash at the press club.

Meanwhile, the media workers nominated in the case accused the police for nominating them in the case under influence of a land grabber. They staged a protest and took out a rally from the club to the police station.Barejo, Shaikh, Panhwar and other journalists demanded of the provincial government to take notice of the matter.—APP