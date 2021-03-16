Police being transformed into crime-fighting force: IGP

Punjab Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani said that steps are being taken on a war footing to transform the Police Force into a crime fighting and people-friendly force.

In this regard, a modern system of integrating calls on helpline 15 with police station record management system has been launched under which every call received on helpline 15 will be directly recorded in the police station diary (Roznamcha) and further legal proceedings will be initiated including registration of case on applications related to crimes.

The IG Police said that a new feature of collecting application for registration of case has been added into Police Service Centers under which any citizen suffering from any crime or problem can go to the nearest police service center to register a case or in case of any problem and can submit his application on which immediate action will be taken as per the SOPs issued and it will be ensured that justice will be served without delay.

He expressed these views today at the Central Police Office while inaugurating a new system of integration of 15 calls with police station.

Later, Punjab Police Information Officer Sohail Akhtar Sukhera and DIG IT Waqas Nazir briefed the media persons at the Central Police Office regarding the modern system of integrating every call received on helpline 15 with the police station record management system.

They said that under Citizen Centric Policing, modern technology is being used effectively to provide facilities to the citizens easily while in the last four to five months, about a dozen different service delivery Apps have been introduced to enable the citizens to avail themselves maximum facilities regarding policing by sitting at their homes.

He further said that two new features launched today have been inaugurated by IG Punjab Inam Ghani today by making it easier for free registration of cases and also helping citizens for elimination of their issues including registration of cases.