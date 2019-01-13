Police baton charges job interviewees at Civil Hospital

Utter scenes of chaos were witnessed outside the Civil Hospital of Karachi Sunday after Police had to baton-charge on several job applicants who turned up at the hospital for the interviews.

According to details, thousands of people reached Dr. Ruth Pfau’s Civil Hospital Karachi today for the recruitments on empty job slots. The baton-charge commenced after the applicants attempted to enter the hospital premises forcefully.

Three hundred job slots, ranging from Grade 1 to Grade 5 were advertised by the hospital, but to their surprise, more than thousands of people turned up for the interviews. Therefore, when the situation seemed of control, Police and Rangers were called in by the hospital administration to control the menace raging crowd. —INP

