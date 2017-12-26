Police baton charge teachers

Special Correspondent

On the eve of Christmas and the 141st birth anniversary of Quaid Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the Karachiites witnessed baton-charge, tear-gas and water cannon by the city police on unarmed teachers trying to lodge the protest at the chief minister house here on Monday.

To avoid entering into red-zone, the city police resorted to fired water cannon and resorted to baton-charge and tear-gas to prevent protesting teachers not to enter or move towards the Chief Minister’s House to lodge their protest, eyewitnesses, teachers and police officials told this scribe.

The teachers were protesting for the fulfilment of their demands, some of which were already agreed to by the provincial authorities. Scores of protesting teachers were also detained by the police during their operation.

Police also detained over 30 protesting teachers when they tried to enter the city’s high-security zone.

To protest in front of chief minister house several hundred teachers arrived at the scheduled time at Karachi Press Club and tried to proceed onwards, contingents of police already deployed at all surrounding roads, where temporary barriers were also set up, baton-charged them, fired tear gas shells and used water cannon, causing injuries to some of the protesting teachers, including a their female fellows.

The teachers were protesting against the Sindh government and are demanding that their positions permanent be made permanent.

Concerned authorities had earlier invited the teachers for talks at commissioner’s office where both parties failed to agree on a resolution on the pending issues.

According to the protesters, the provincial government was not regularizing their positions despite them passing the National Testing Service exam. Some of the teachers clearly argued that they would either die during the protest or take home the notification of their regularization. The government was extending their contract, but since that would keep their status uncertain, they are demanding regularization.

Some of the protesting teachers were hired during the previous government’s tenure, but the incumbent government believes they hold fake degrees and certifications.