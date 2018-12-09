Police baton charge protesting Port Qasim employees

Staff Reporter

Police resorted to baton charge and water canons to disperse Port Qasim employees, who wanted to reach Sindh Governor House to record their protest on Sunday.

The port’s dock workers were protesting outside the Karachi Press Club and were trying to stage demonstration outside the governor house.

Subsequently, a large contingent of police arrived at the scene and baton charged the protesters besides using water cannons to disperse them. Some of the protesters were also taken into custody on the occasion.

The workers were protesting over Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi’s unwillingness to address the issues they had raised to him.

The protesting dock workers, later, called for the release of those arrested and also said that they will share the future plan of action soon after a failed attempt of negotiations by the authorities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the incident, calling for Zaidi to address their grievances.

Later the workers postponed their protest as some agrrement was reahed between police and them.

