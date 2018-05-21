Police awaiting reforms

Khurram Iqbal

Much needed and much ignored reforms are police reforms. By every passing day crime is becoming more technical and modernised whereas police is still working on the centuries old laws and rules of business. Many a time, it has been suggested to the policy-makers and stakeholders that compact and compatible reforms are needed but no serious attention was ever heeded to the subject. There are many things that can practically be done such as there must be a “National Criminal Data-Base” in which we can have the record of all the criminals across the country. This is not something utopian. If NADRA can bring all the national record in one centralised system and if mobile companies can have a centralised record of SIMs, then why it can’t be done in Police. If we get succeeded in introducing a National and Centralised system of all the crimes in the country, it would be a monumental achievement as for as police reforms are concerned and this is doable.

Then there comes the investigation part which is the core of Criminal Justice System. If your investigation is weak, then the conviction rate would automatically go down and the criminals would go scot free. This has to be pondered upon very seriously that an investigator who is primarily an Assistant Sub-Inspector or a Sub-inspector, having a nominal salary, can’t do away with many cases at the same time. He has to face the music on many accounts such as the contemptuous pressure from the courts, unflinching pressure from the seniors, the media, the lawyers, the colleagues and apprehensions of being demoted. A person who has all these things to face, to even expect a good investigation from him is a fiddle. The burden of cases over the investigators has to be squeezed down and an independence of investigation has to be actualised. There is another thing that is known as “Investigation fund” which is as low as it could possibly be and even that low investigation fund doesn’t reach to the investigator and he is dealing with the cases of murders, hurt and etc and then we expect a good investigation from that investigator. It feels as if the lower courts have a resolve that the police officers, who are investigating a case, have to be grilled. There is no such provision available in any law to grill the investigators in the court without any mandate and such demoralizing grilling effects the investigation to the maximum degrees. If we remove all these stumbling blocks from the way of an investigator, rest assured, there would not be a single criminal who could get scot free by dodging the law in courts.

Moharar who is termed as “Station-Clerk” is the most important person in a politicians. He heads the writing department of the police station by maintaining 25 registers as provided in Police Rules. He lodges FIRs and then put in the entries in the relevant registers and he has to attend the complainants in the Police Station. Those 25 registers are a complete science in themselves and it can’t be maintained only by three to four persons who are also subjected to entertain every complaint that comes in a police station. This part of police station has always been ignored whenever there is a talk of police reforms. If you don’t set aside the issues of a Moharar, you can never resolve the issues of a police station and if this happens, then police reforms are just a wild goose chase. Digitizing of those 25 registers can serve the purpose. Its difficult but doable. Computer specialists can be recruited in ministerial staff basis and they can be assigned with this task. If this is actualised then the complaints would speedily be worked upon and those conventional methods of maintaining record would not be a hurdle in police station.

We are cognizant of the fact that the backlog of the cases in the police station is in volumes. It is due to two major reasons; influx of fake and frivolous complaint and procrastination in submitting Challan in 14 days in the concerned courts. Majority of the FIRs in our police stations are fake and frivolous and law provides punishment in s: 182, 211 PPC but that has never been used. There must be a ruthless use of 182,211 PPC against the fake complainants, it would discourage everyone around not to file fake complaints in the police stations. Secondly, IOs don’t submit Challan in courts in due time on the pretext that still the investigation is under-process, even in that case law provides a room that you should submit an interim Challan in the court until the final investigation gets completed. This is ignored by IOs even. The supervisory officers should make it confirmed that either the Challan of case has been submitted in the court in due time and those IOs who don’t submit Challans in the court in due times, strict disciplinary action has to be taken against them.

Politicization of police is another major issue that attracts the police reforms as well. From our junior staff up to our senior staff everyone is politicised or gets politicised. Only politicians don’t influence the police officers for their ulterior motives but the police officers also go to the police stations for their transfers and postings. This has damaged the system of police to the maximum proportions. Every law says it very clearly that a police officer is a servant of the state not of the any political regime but in our society the case is reverse. This menace can be avoided by provided protection of posting to every police officer for at least three years as mentioned in law and the power of transfers and promotion of police officers should lie in the hands of police only and police officers are specifically trained not to be influenced by any politician at all and then you will see that there would be big change in police. Politicians want to take control of police in such a manner that if police does something good they take credit and if something goes wrong on the part of police, its burden could be thrown on the shoulders of police.

These are some of the practical steps that are the need of the time to be taken in police reforms, if ignored then the drum of police reforms would keep on beating with no pleasant sounds.

– The writer is under-training police officer at National Police Academy, Islamabad.