Police asks Tibetans for Dalai Lama tips

Our Correspondent

Beijing

The public security bureau in Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region has released details on how the public can provide tips on activities of “criminal gangs connected to the separatist forces of the Dalai Lama.”

It warns local people to be on the lookout for the ‘evil forces’ of the Dalai Lama that might use local temples and religious control “to confuse and incite” people against the Party and government.

The bureau is asking people to report on the activities of ‘foreign hostile forces’ that may seek financial support for the Dalai Lama.”

“Criminal gangs are cancers on the healthy economic and social development, and gangsters are a chronic disease that severely disgusts the public,” the circular reads.

The circular listed 22 illegal activities the bureau wants people to report, three of which directly mentioned the Dalai group. The Dalai Lama has been in exile for decades but still holds the ambition to split China’s Tibet from the Chinese territory.

The circular echoes the primary task of Tibet, which is to maintain national and ethnic unity, said Wang Xiaobin, a scholar at the Beijing-based China Tibetology Research Center.

“Collusion with criminal gangs is a tactic the Dalai group uses to spreading its message of separatism. These kinds of gangsters were involved in the Lhasa rebellion in the 1950s and the violent incident in 2008 in Tibet,” a professor at Public Security University of China and also an expert in religions, surnamed Dai, told the Global Times on Sunday.

Due to lack of development and legal knowledge, the spread of separatist gangs in Tibet is rampant, said Dai, adding that a campaign against the gangsters would deter secessionist activities by the Dalai.

There are a few groups in China that are closely connected with the Dalai group, and help each other at home and abroad. They challenge the Chinese government using ingenious methods and pose a huge threat to national interests, Wang told the Global Times on Sunday.

“The Dalai group always interferes in national affairs by controlling temples, including lamas and living Buddhas, and by spreading a kind of “middle way” to the world, which actually advocates separatism and emphasizes the separation of sovereignty and governing rights,” Wang explained.

The tip circular released by the Tibet security bureau comes after the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council in January announced a renewed effort to fight organized crime and officials who shelter criminal organizations.