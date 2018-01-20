Police arrests Zainab’s killer suspects

Kasur

Important development has been made in seven-year-old Zainab’s brutal murder case as the security officers have arrested three suspects of the group involved in her kidnapping. The suspects, identified as Asif, Umar and Baba Ranjha, told the police that Asif kidnapped Zainab from market and handed her over to Umar, after which she was kept at Baba Ranjha’s house. On the indication, the officers also launched a search operation at the house where Zainab stayed after abduction.

Meanwhile, as many as 444 people out of 500 have been released after their DNA tests were cleared whereas the detained security guard .—NNI