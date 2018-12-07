Police arrests criminals, recovers weapons







The police in its ongoing crackdown on Friday arrested 12 criminals , recovered alcohol, arms and ammunition and registered cases against them.

According to a press release issued by the Police, Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Waqaruddin Syed said nobody was above the law and action would be taken on an extensive scale against land mafia and drug traffickers and security of life and property of citizens would be ensured.

The SSP Operations issued fresh instructions to police for across the district operation against illegal land occupiers and criminals.

As per details, on the basis of information received at the Safe City office, Sihala Police Station ASI Sohail Akram in a raid arrested five persons namely Talib Hussain, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Ibrahim, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Shabbir.

Kohsar police nabbed Amjad Iqbal and recovered 50 bottles of alcohol.

The police also in raids arrested different persons and recovered bottles of alcohol, ammunition, 30 bore pistols and filed separate cases.—APP







