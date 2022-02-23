Police arrests Athar Mateen’s murderer

Quetta: The Balochistan government claimed that they arrested the alleged murderer of journalist Athar Mateen.

Balochistan’s Parliamentary Secretary Bushra Rind confirmed the report.

Rind said that the Sindh and Balochistan police conducted a joint operation and apprehended the alleged murderer from Khuzdar.

She further said that the arrested suspect hailed from Khuzdar, and, in an attempt to evade the arrest, fled Karachi.

Murder

Athar Mateen, a senior producer at Samaa TV, was shot dead on 18 February in North Nazimabad, Karachi.

The assailant had fired three shots, but Mateen sustained only one bullet injury that killed him on the spot, the police had said.