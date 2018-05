Kohat

At least 50 suspects including 15 Afghan citizens were arrested during search operations in different areas of Kohat on Tuesday and weapons were recovered from their possession.

According to police, a joint door to door search operation was conducted by law enforcement agencies in different areas of Kohat in which at least 50 suspects were arrested.

Police said that at least 15 afghan nationals who were living illegal in the areas were also among the arrested suspects.—INP