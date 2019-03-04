Police arrest2 outlaws after encounter

Hyderabad

The Hyderabad police arrested two suspects including one in injured condition after a police encounter in the limits of Hussainabad police station.

The police spokesman told here that the suspected robbers engaged the police in an exchange of fire while trying to escape from a snap checking spot on a motorbike.

However, one of the suspects identified as Ali Ahmed Hajano sustained gunshot to his leg before the police overpowered him and the other suspect Ali Murad Hajano.

The spokesman said the police recovered two pistols and a stolen motorbike from their possession.—APP

