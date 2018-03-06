Police arrest Yasin Malik, others

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, police detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Mohammad Yasin Malik during a protest march against Shopian killings, in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar.

Muhammad Yasin Malik along with his dozens of his supporters was protesting against the Shopian killings, last evening.

The JKLF chief tried to march from his Maisuma residence towards Lal Chowk where a large posse of police and paramilitary forces stooped him near Badshah Bridge before detained him.

Meanwhile, Indian police put chairmen of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Mukhtar Ahmad Waza under house arrest, today. Meanwhile, Indian police raided the residence of Jammu and Kahsmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt and arrested him.—KMS