Police arrest US-educated man for selling crystal meth

Police on Thursday arrested a US-educated man involved in selling Methampheta-mine, popularly known as crystal meth or sheesha in Karachi. SSP South Sarfaraz Nawaz informed that the sus-pect named Adeel alias Vicky completed his Mas-ters from the University of Carolina and belongs to a decent family living in the United States.

The po-lice recovered crystal meth and related equipment from the suspect’s possession, SSP added. The senior police official said that the arrested suspect used to operate through Facebook for deal-ing in drugs and the suspect started peddling drugs in Pakistan after he went to jail in relation to a murder case. Nawaz said that the Adeel got ad-dicted to drugs in jail. The SSP South informed that hundreds of people used to buy crystal meth from the suspect, adding that 50 percent of his clients were girls. It recently emerged that the educated class of the metropolis has been a target of the ice dealers. The apartments in the upscale areas have been found to be used as dens for drug usage. It was learnt that people would be given free drugs at first in parties to make them addicted to it. In case a person cannot afford to buy them they are turned into suppliers. Investigation officials have claimed that 50 to 60 dealers have been identified in the business. Un-fortunately, the drugs have made their way into educational institutions and offices too. Earlier in February, three people, including a woman, were held for delivering drugs to various houses and educational institutes, mostly in the posh areas of the metropolis.

The gang used cars registered with private taxi service to deliver the drugs to clients, police sources had said. SSP South Javed Akbar Riaz had told the Media the group had been working in the areas for the past one year and that police had information on the peddlers. —APP

Related