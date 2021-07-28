Police arrest two suspects in Dasu incident from Quetta

Police have arrested two suspects from Quetta for their alleged involvement in the Dasu incident in which 13 people including nine Chinese nationals were killed.

Reports citing security officials said that both suspects are brothers and they had been living in Lahore for 15 years.

On July 14, Chinese nationals, who were working on the Dasu Dam project, and others were killed after their bus was targeted in what appears to be an attack in Upper Kohistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Later, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that terrorism could not be ruled out in the Dasu bus incident.

The minister in a tweet said that initial investigations confirmed traces of explosives.

“Initial investigations into Dassu incident have now confirmed traces of explosives, terrorism cannot be ruled out, PM is personally supervising all developments, in this regard Govt is in close coordination with Chinese embassy we are committed to fight menace of terrorism together,” Fawad Chaudhry wrote on Twitter.

China expresses satisfaction over Dasu incident probe

On July 21, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong expressed satisfaction over ongoing probe into the Dasu bus incident that claimed lives of nine Chinese nationals.

He stated this during a meeting with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Both sides agreed to complete the investigation as soon as possible.

