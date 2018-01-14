Police arrest two members of robbers’ gang

Staff Reporter

The South police have arrested two alleged main accused of 7 member gang involved in a numerous house robberies in posh localities here including DHA, Clifton, PECHS and other areas of the city.

Police have recovered stolen property from their possession including 95 tola of gold, cash Rs 12,00,000, weapons including four pistols and two hand grands.

The statement of South police here on Saturday, said that police had got information that some doubtful accused were roaming in the defence phase I area after that police started snap checking in the locality.

It was further informed that police arrested two accused during the snap checking identified as Nazer Muhammad son of Shah Gul, an Afghan citizen and Kamran son of Muhammad Aslam while other accomplices of the accused managed to escape.

The robbers gang was involved in many incidents of home robberies. Imran ails Gutka, Ubaid Ullah, Raheem Ullah, Abdul Bari ails Gran, Abdul Hameed, Shakoor and Chghal Bari were also reportedly members of robbers’ gang.