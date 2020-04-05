Police arrest proclaimed offender

STAFF REPORTER

The police arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of R.A Bazaar Police Station here on Sunday. According to police spokesman, during a course of action, the police successfully arrested a proclaimed offender Muhammad Shahzad for issuing bogus cheque and wanted by the police. City Police Officer, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team for arresting proclaimed offender adding that strict action should be taken against such anti social elements, the spokesman added. Meanwhile, to aware general public about COVID-19, the police here on Sunday conducted a flag march which was culminated after marching on the important roads of city, informed a police spokesman. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SPs, DSPs, SHOs, elite force and police personnel participated in the march. During the flag march, the police urged the citizens to take pre-emptive measures to fight with the virus. The police also suggested to people stay at homes and avoid to contact with the people and large gatherings, otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators , the spokesman added.