Police arrest outlaws with arms, drugs

The Islamabad Police arrested 10 outlaws besides recovering weapons, narcotics and looted valuables during separate actions in different areas of the federal capital on Wednesday. In line with the directives of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

The CIA police arrested an accused Saddiq Ali and recovered 1.640 kilogram hashish from him.

An accused Syed Rahim was arrested after recovery of a 30 bore pistol from him in Shams Colony. The police in another action arrested Hazrat Umer involved in illegally cylinder gas filling.

The Shahzad town police arrested accused Raja Waseem and recovered 470 gram hashish from him.

An accused Waqar Ahmed involved in bike theft was arrested during a raid in Khanna police station jurisdiction.

The Aabpara police arrested accused Qasir Massaih and recovered 21 liter wine from him. The Bani Gala police arrested an accused Mohsin Abbassi while Golra police arrested Abid besides recovering stolen valuables from him.

Two culprits Waheed Akhtar and Rafaqat were held with 9mm pistol and ammunition by Shalimar police.

The police confiscated the recovered arms, narcotics, other valuables and after registering separate cases against the detainees at concerned police stations have started investigation.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp