A police encounter took place between Surjani Police andcriminals at Saif-ul-Mari Goth near SaleemDamarFactory Sector 10/1 in Surjani area on Monday.

The encounter ensued in arrest of one accused namely Dilawar s/o Abdul Rasheed in injured condition but his companion managed to escape from the place of offence.

While one TT Pistol along with 03 bullets, snatched Jewelry, 08 Mobile phones and amotorcycle were recovered from the possession of arrested accused. Further investigation is underway.