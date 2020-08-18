Police arrest man suspected of robbery attempt on French national

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad police have arrested a man allegedly involved in a robbery attempt on the wife of the deputy police attaché of the Embassy of France in Islamabad.

The incident took place on the first of this month (Aug 1) and was taken as a test case by the police. The police force using modern technology and safe city CCTV cameras chased down the culprit and arrested him.

According to details, the spouse of the French official was walking to her residence in the F-7 sector on the said date when she was chased by a motorcyclist.

By the time she reached her residence, he intercepted her and demanded her to hand over money, cell phone and valuables.

Being the wife of a police personnel and cognizant of the standard practice for any untoward incident, she kept her calm and lingered on till her husband came to the door. This frightened the man and he fled away. The couple chased the motorcyclist but he vanished on the Margalla Road in a matter of seconds.

Following the incident, a report was lodged with police and according to a police release, SSP Irfran Tarik alerted his SP Omar Khan, head of Kohsar police Station, to investigate the matter. The official visited the site, met with the complainant and started investigation.

A special team headed by ASP Aqeela Naqvi including SHO Shabbir Ahmed Tanoli and other officials was constituted.

They investigated the entire case and succeeded in arresting the man who is allegedly involved in the robbery attempt. The police team also recovered the bike and weapons from the accused and further investigation is underway from him.

In a letter the French official has expressed his compliments to Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan and officers of the Kohsar police for quick action.