Police arrest lawbreakers

City Reporter

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) launched operations in different areas and rounded up 36 lawbreakers for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering 29 pistols 30 bore, a 32 bore pistol, three 223 bore rifles, a Kalashnikov and, ammunition during last three days.

According to a Police Spokesman, Airport, Race Course, Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Mandra, Saddar Baroni, Kalar Syedan, Naseerabad, Gujar Khan, Chontra, Kahuta, Cantt, Morgah, Westridge, Taxila and Murree police conducted raids in their respective jurisdictions and arrested Muhammad Imran, Usama Ali, Numan Ali, Muhammad Amjad, Saddam Hussain, Umar Farooq, Hamza Khan, Arif, Abdullah, Waqar Ashraf, Haris, Shahzaib, Haris Shafi, Zain, Bilal, Muhammad Imran, Numan, Amjad, Zeeshan, Atif.