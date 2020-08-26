Police arrest Kashmiri youth

Jammu

Indian police arrested a Kashmiri youth without any reason in New Delhi.

The youth who hails from Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district was arrested by Central Reserve Police Force on the charge of roaming around Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

The detained Kashmiri youth identified as Manzoor Ahmed Ahanger was handed over to Delhi police for questioning. He is a resident of Rathsoon, Beerwah area of Budgam district.

Manzoor Ahanger who was staying near the Jamia Masjid area in Nizamuddin, Delhi, was passing through city’s Vijay Chowk when some CRPF personnel intercepted him and arrested him without any reason.

Interestingly, Hurriyat leaders and activists while condemning the arrest told media men in Srinagar that the arrest of Manzoor testified the fact that India, which is interested in only the territory of Jammu and Kashmir and not its people, looks all Kashmiris with suspicion.—KMS