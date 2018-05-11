Police arrest husband, others for Karachi music teacher’s murder

HYDERABAD : Police on Friday claimed to have solved the May 4 murder case of a music teacher whose body was found near Nando Town in Badin.

The victim’s husband, Javed Lashari, stepson Junaid and a friend Sherzaman have been apprehended over the killing.

Jamila Sheikh, who hailed from Karachi, had moved to Hyderabad in 2014 after marrying Lashari and lived there with him and her stepson.

Her body was found dumped in an abandoned area on May 4.

According to SSP Irfan Samo, the victim was murdered in her residence in Hyderabad.

She was allegedly strangled by her stepson, husband and their friend after which they tried to burn the body and then dumped it.

The victim was allegedly killed for working at an NGO by her stepson, according to the police.

All three suspects were arrested after police found technical evidence against the three.

During the men accepted the responsibility for killing the victim.

IG Sindh announced a price of Rs1 million for helping catch the suspects.