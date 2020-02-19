Police arrest house robbers, recover valuables, weapons

Staff Reporter

Islamabad Golra and Shalimar police Wednesday arrested two gangs of house robbers/snatchers and recovered stolen jewellery, weapons, motorcycle and other items, a police spokesman said.

According to the details, the IGP of Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, has issued order of crackdown against the criminal elements in the federal capital.

Following the orders of the DIG (Operations), Waqar-ud-Din, Syed had directed all zonal police officers to intensify their efforts to curb anti-social elements. Following these directions, SP (Sadar) Omar Khan constituted special police teams.

A police team under supervision of SDPO Sadar Khalid Mehmood Awan along with SHO Golra Shabbir Ahmad Tanoli and others succeeded to bust a dangerous five member gang of house robbers.

The accused are identified as Saleem Ahmad, Nazeer Ahmad, Muhammad Ashraf and two lady accused Halima Zakir and Uzma Bibi. The team recovered stolen jewellary, cash and weapons.

During preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed various house robberies in areas of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Further investigation was underway.

Another police team under supervision of SDPO Shalimar Rana Abdul Wahab along with SHO Shalimar Malik Bashir Ahmad and other officials busted a snatcher namely Raja Aamir Saleem and recovered snatched mobile phones, weapon and motorcycle.

The accused was involved in numerous snatching incidents in areas of Sector F-10 and Blue Area. He has also wanted in many such cases.

The IGP of Islamabad and DIG Operations had appreciated overall performance of Sadar Zone. DIG Operations further directed all zonal officers to tighten security in their respective areas and accelerate all out efforts for safety and security of the citizens.