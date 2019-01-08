Police arrest five POs

Rawalpindi

The police in crackdown against Proclaimed Offenders (POs) arrested five from different areas during last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Abbass Ahsan were conducted to net POs and other outlaws while Westridge Police netted a female PO namely Sagufta, Taxila police rounded up Munir, Saddar Wah police held Shahzad, Waris Khan police arrested Mumraiz and New Town police sent behind the bars a criminal namely Ahsan.

He said, massive crackdown against POs and Court Absconders would continue and the criminals would be sent behind the bars.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp