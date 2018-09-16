Police arrest five dacoits

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

During search operation, police on Sunday claimed to have arrested five dacoits who involved in different cases of robberies and dacoities in district Sialkot.

According to police, a police team, on a tip off, managed to arrest five dacoits as named Sabir, Anjum, Ameen, Saqlain and Jafar from Pindi Minhasain n the jurisdiction of Sabz Pir police station who were planning for a dacoity.

Police have recovered five pistols and bullets from their possessions. Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.

Share on: WhatsApp