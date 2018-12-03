Police arrest fake ‘faith healer’

Sargodha

The police on Monday arrested father along with six others involved in the killing of 18 months old infant at the suggestion of a fake ‘faith healer’. According to details of the gruesome incident, Mutahir Rasool, the father of the deceased baby girl was asked to kill his 18-month-old daughter by the fake ‘faith healer’ as she was under influence of “evil spirit.”

The police have arrested the father along with six other accused, involved in killing of infant and registered a case against them.

When the dead body was brought to District Headquarters Teaching Hospital Sargodha by the parents, the doctors found old cuts on her arms and alerted the police.

Tahir Rasool had divorced his wife six months ago and kept daughter with him forcefully, the local police said. The police said investigation into the matter is underway and facts will be revealed soon into the incident.—Agencies

