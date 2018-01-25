Police arrest criminal red handed

Aziz Bhatti Police has arrested a robber near Bait-ul-Mukaram Masjid here on Wednesday.

The police said that accused identified as Umair Ghani son of Qadir Ghani was snatching cash and cell phones from citizens near Bait-ul Mukaram Masjid, meanwhile a police team reached the spot and arrested him. A motorcycle No.KKJ-3657 and a pistol was also recovered from his possession.

The police has registered case and further investigation is underway.—APP

