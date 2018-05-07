Police arrest another suspect involved in attack on Ahsan Iqbal

NAROWAL : Police have arrested another suspect involved in the assassination attempt on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal Monday.

Iqbal, who was shot in the arm Sunday evening during a rally in his constituency Narowal, is currently under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Services Hospital.

The police have already arrested the prime suspect in the case Abid Hussain, who is said to have shot at the interior minister from a distance of 15 yards as the latter entered his vehicle to leave the rally ground in tehsil Kanjrur.

Abid’s accomplice Azeem, a resident of Mansoor Pura, has also been arrested, according to police sources.

Sources said that Azeem and Abid Hussain had reached the incident site in a motorcycle. However, Azeem had managed to escape after the incident occurred.

Abid, a resident of Narowal, was taken into custody after workers of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz, standing near him, tackled him after he opened fire at Iqbal, according to Punjab Government Spokesperson Malik Ahmed Khan. He further said the suspect was stopped from firing a second shot.

A 30-bore pistol was recovered from the arrested suspect, confirmed DPO Kishwar.

While confessing to his crime, Abid told police: “Ahsan Iqbal was my target. He belongs to my area. Iqbal was an easy target.” He accepted that he had bought the gun for Rs15,000 from a person in his area.

Abid’s sister had informed the media that she has no idea why he would do such a thing, adding that Abid had left the home without informing anyone of his plans. Moreover, SHO Shah Gharib police station has been suspended for providing inadequate security arrangements to the interior minister.

