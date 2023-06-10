Police arrest another key member of ‘Lyari Gang war’

The Superhighway police claimed to apprehended another key member of the ‘Lyari gang war’. According to details, another member of the Lyari gang war, identified as Fahim, also known as Bahari has been arrested, by the Site Super Highway Police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zubair Nazir stated that a hand grenade was also recovered from the possession of the suspect Fahim Bahari.

He further added that the culprit was involved in serious crimes and had extorted money from several businessmen on behalf of the Lyari gang war. The SSP revealed that Fahim Bahari had also been involved in several incidents of firing at the residents of individuals who declined to pay extortion money.

The culprit also demanded a ransom of Rs 1,25,00,000 crore from a prominent tobacco merchant and resorted to firing at the merchant’s house when he refused to pay the money.

The police officer disclosed that Fahim Bahari had previously been imprisoned in multiple cases, including extortion, murder, and other serious crimes.