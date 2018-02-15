Police arrest Ajmal Baloch

The Abpara police have arrested Ajmal Baloch ex- president of Abpara Market Traders Association (AMTA).

Ajmal Baloch and other traders are accused of roughing up a bailiff when he attempted to get a shop vacated in Abpara Market.

Meanwhile, local traders staged protests in Aabpara Market to condemn the police action. Protesters were demanding immediate release of Baloch. They also chanted slogans against the Islamabad Police and demanded the removal of the Senior Superintendent of Islamabad Police Operations (SSP). They claimed that the Abpara police had manhandled and thrashed Baloch.—TNS

Related