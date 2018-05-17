Police arrest absconders

Rawalpindi

Police successfully arrested two absconders involved in murder case of a female teacher, informed police spokesman here.

The killers namely Shafi Ullah and Zahoor Rehman shot dead a female teacher in Ratta Amral during robbery and were escaped from the police lock up by breaking the iron grills of Ganjmandi Police station.

Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Operation Muhammad Bin Ashraf formed a team to trace the killers. After hectic efforts, the police arrested the killers by using latest technology.

Meanwhile, SSP Operation announced commendation certificates and cash award for the police officials.—APP