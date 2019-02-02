Police arrest 54 accused

CIA Police claimed to have smashed 17 gangs of criminals and arrested their 54 members besides recovering stolen items worth Rs 35 million.

DIG Investigation Dr Inaam Waheed said this while addressing a press conference at his office here on Friday. He said the main accused, Qurban, involved in looting Rs 15.6 million from a money changer at gun point in Civil Lines area, was arrested by the police.

The police teams also arrested an accused, Joshiva, along with his accomplices who killed a CSS student, Mudassar Iqbal, in Civil Lines area. Later, the DIG Investigation distributed stolen items worth 24.1 million among 40 complainants. —APP

