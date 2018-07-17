Police arrest 38 accused

Staff Reporter

Sindh Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 38 accused including 28 absconders and six proclaimed offenders along with weapons from different parts of the province during last 24 hours in various actions.

The accused were arrested during snap-checking, patrolling, picketing, raids and encounters, said a spokesman for Sindh Police.

He informed that two absconders, a proclaimed offender and four other accused were arrested from Karachi.

The police also recovered four pistols, rounds, mobile phones and a motorbike from their possession. Sukkur police arrested an absconder and five proclaimed offenders. Larkana police also nabbed 25 absconders.

Share on: WhatsApp