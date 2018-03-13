Police arrest 26, recover arms, looted valuables

Staff Reporter

The police arrested 26 suspects, recovered arms and looted valuables during a combing operation in the metropolis on Monday.

Heavy contingent of police launched operation in P.I.B. Colony Karachi during which it sealed the roads leading to the area and searched specified houses.

During operation, the police arrested 26 suspected and recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession. The police confiscated the recovered arms, valuables and the detainees were being interrogated after registering cases against them.