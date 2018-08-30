Police arrest 22 gamblers

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Police taking action against anti social elements have arrested 22 gamblers and recovered cash and other valuables from their possession. DSP Saddar Circle Sajid Gondal said this while talking to newsmen. On the occassion SHO Muhammad Irfan was also present.

He said that on a tip off a gambling den in Mohala New Town Attock being run by Tariq Niazi was raided. During the raid police arrested 22 gamblers which included Azmat Khan , Muhammad Nasir , Noor Elahi , Muhammad Gulab , Umerdraz, Mazhar Hussain , Asad Khan , Nazir Khan , Muhammad Imran , Khizer Hayat , Muhammad Mushtaq , Masood Khan , Jahanzeb Khan , Sher Ahmad , Shaukat Ali , Gulab , Ibrar Hussain , Waheed Iqbal , Kamran , Muhammad Arshad , Babar Deen and Arshad while Tariq Niazi and his one accomplice escaped from the crime scene. Police also recovered Rs 385000 , 13 cell phones, 2 vehicles , two motorbikes and one pistol from their possession. DSP said that case under the act has been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars.

Share on: WhatsApp