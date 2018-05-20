Police arrest 20 with arms, drugs in capital

The police arrested 17 outlaws including drugs pusher, recovered arms and drugs during separate actions in different areas of the federal capital on Saturday. In line with the directives of SSP Islamabad NajeeburRehman Bugvi, a police team under the supervision of DSP Shahzad Town Circle, Tahir Hussain and Station House Officer (SHO) Khanna, Sub Inspector Liaqat Ali along with ASIs Naseer, Ahmed, Iftakhir Ali, Ahad and other officials raided a distillery in Pindorian area.

During operation, three drug peddlers were arrested besides recovery of 225 bottles liquor.

SubInspector SaifUllah from Bhara Kahu arrested Tahir Mehmood and recovered 1125 gram hashish from him. ASI Niaz Ahmed from Golra police arrested Touseef Javed and recovered one 30bore illicit pistol from him.

ASI Safddar Hussain from Shalimar police arrested Faisal and recovered one 30bore illicit pistol from him. SubInspector Mustaiq arrested Falak Mehmood and recovered 225 gram heroine from him. SubInspector Azhar Mehmood from Ramana police station arrested Ameer Nawab and recovered 55 gram heroine from him.

ASI Raza Muhammad from Industrial Area police station along with others arrested four gamblers and recovered the stake money Rs 12 000 and gambling tools from their possession. The police also arrested two other accused Waseem Hand Hussain and recovered two hookahs from them. SubInspector Ghulam Mustafa arrested Imran Shahzad and recovered 515 gram hashish from him.

SubInspectors Amjad Ali and Shafqat Mehmood from Sabzi Mandi police station arrested two accused Muhammad Javed and Noor Zaman and recovered 1850 gram hashish from their possession.

SubInspector Umer Hayat along with police team arrested a lady Yasmeen and recovered 2.060 kg hashish from her personal possession. ASI shahid Munair from Khanna police station arrested Adnan Masih and recovered 20 liter wine from him. SubInspector Muhammad Iqbal from Koral police arrested an accused Sameen Maykal and recovered one 30bore illicit pistol from him. —INP

Related