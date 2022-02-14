Police arrest 2 criminals after encounter in Lyari

Two wanted terrorists were injured and arrested in an alleged police encounter in Lyari, police said on Monday.

“Two wanted terrorists were arrested after getting injured in a shootout with police in Chakiwara area,” SSP City Shabbir Sethar has said.

“Police also recovered a hand grenade, MP-V rifle and a pistol from their possession,” district police chief said. “Arrested criminals Sharif and Noshad alias Nanu have been members of the Baba Ladla gang of Lyari gang war,” SSP Sethar said. “Another accused Anees Singum escaped during the encounter,” police chief said.

“The accused had hurled hand grenade at an under construction building in the area on February 10,” he said. “Two persons including a little girl were injured in the grenade attack,” he further said. “The accused used to commit heinous for the Baba Ladla gang,” police official said.