Police arrest 19 lawbreakers

Rawalpindi

Police in crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 19 outlaws including two fireworks dealers.

A kite seller and five for running illegal Liquid Pressure Gas agencies besides recovering 2500 grams charras, 130 liters liquor, three pistols 30 bore with 21 rounds, a 8mm rifle with three rounds, 1960 kites, four kite flying string rolls and huge quantity of fireworks items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Wah cantt police netted Shahid for having 1200 grams charras while Rawat police rounded up Saghir for possessing 1300 grams charras.

Taxila police held Umar Shahzad and recovered 60 liters liquor while 20 liters liquor was recovered from the possession of Jabran.

Saddar Baroni police arrested Arif Masih with 20 liters liquor and Khalid Masih on recovery of 20 liters liquor.

Gunjmandi police nabbed Bilal and Shahzad, two fireworks dealers and recovered huge quantity of fireworks items.

Kahuta police arrested Hamad Manzoor a kite seller and seized 1960 kites and four kite flying string rolls.

Meanwhile, Morgah police apprehended Saghir, Kahuta police netted Khalid Pervaiz, Adab Hussain while Sadiqabad police rounded up Abdul Wajid and Abdul Rehman who were allegedly involved in illegal LPG decant-

ing.

Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons, drugs and liquor.—APP