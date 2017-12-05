Police appreciate positive criticism

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

The journalists are eyes and ears of the society and the district police always appreciated the positive criticism and coordination of the local press, District Police Officer Dr. Sardar Ghias Gul said here. While addressing meet the press in the local press club here, he said that due to cooperation of all segment of society particularly media men, the district police bagged first position in the anti-crime campaign in all the 36 districts of the province.

He said that hundreds of proclaimed offenders, anti-social elements, drug peddlers, dacoits, cattle lifters, bike and car snatchers have been arrested and stolen articles worth billion of rupees were recovered and handed over to the victims during the past over a year of his posting. Moreover, hundreds of disruptive elements have been rounded up under the National Action Plan, he added. He said that no one is perfect but positive thinking brought positivity and the police emerged successful in anti-crime campaign launched in the district, which, he said, is still going on in full swing.

He said that the positive coordination of the media was one of the reasons to enable the district police to get first position in the anti-crime roadmap in the whole province. He said that he has taken several steps to purge black sheep from the police department and has been successful in changing the thana culture in this district. He urged the media to continue their cooperation in weeding out crimes and criminals from this area.

Replying to a question regarding traffic mess due to apathetic attitude of traffic police, he said that there are several stake holders involved in the traffic hazards and it is also responsibility of the citizens particularly traders to cooperate in removing traffic mess on the roads.