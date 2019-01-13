Police, ANF recover narcotics: DIG

Islamabad police along with personnel of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) got great success in joint operation against drug pushers and recovered huge cache of narcotics from them during targeted efforts in last 24 hours. In a joint press conference by ANF Brigadier Syed Mubasher Kazmi, DIG Operations Faisal Ali Raja and SSP Operations Syed Waqar Ud Din here on Saturday, it was informed that 49 persons were nabbed during targeted operation in last 24 hours in ‘Dore’ and ‘Athal’ villages.

A total of 41.506 kiloram hashish, 2.460 kilogram heroin, 300 gram opium , 487 gram ice, 322 wine bottles, one 7mm rifle, one 9MM pistols, five 30 bore pistols were recovered from them.

Following directions from Government of Pakistan and as envisioned by Prime Minister of Pakistan, it was told that high level meeting was held by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DG ANF Major General Arif Malik.

It was agreed to conduct joint operation against drug pushers. Consequently, SSP (Operations) along with all Zonal SPs, SP Investigation, SDPOs and SHOs in collaboration with ANF carried out a joint targeted operation in the areas from where the complaints were being received about drug supply.

The operation was also participated by senior command of ANF and K-9 Dog Unit assisted during it. During the press conference, the official said purpose of arranging this interaction with media is to highlight the seriousness of law enforcement agencies in eradicating drug menace from society at large.

Besides that focus was educational institutions and law enforcers resolved to go all out against the suppliers and drug pushers particularly. SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed said this operation would help to root out the menace of drug from the city and hoped that people would also cooperate with them in eradicating this evil.

He said it was our aim to secure the future of the young generation and all possible efforts would be made for it. Under the supervision of IGP Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, the SSP said Islamabad would be made drug free city. He said both ANF and ICT Police would continue efforts against drug pushers till achievement of its desired results in the Capital city.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp