‘A polar star that helps you set your journey in right direction’

Former IGP Zulfiqar Cheema’s second book launched

Zubair Qureshi

It was December 2014 when former IGP Motorways, a police officer of impeccable repute Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema who is currently working as Executive Director of the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC ) came up with his first book “Do Tok Batain” or “Straight Talk.” Three years later in 2017, on December 21, he has brought out yet another book with almost the same title “Do Tokk” and this time, too, the book pulled quite a large and distinguished crowd at the PNCA auditorium here on Thursday.

Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq presided over the book-launch. Among the distinguished guest speakers who shared their views about the book included Federal Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar, Minister of State for Education and Professional Training Engineer Balighur Rehman, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan, Senator Shibli Faraz, for ambassador Javed Hafiz, former Chief Secretary KP Abid Saeed, DG FIA Bashir Ahmed Memon, Justice Ali Nawaz Chohan and eminent names in media President National Press Club Shakil Anjum and Amir Ilyas Rana. Senator Raja Zafarul Haq while speaking on the merits of the book and the author termed Cheema a polar star or north star of our times that serves to guide people and help them set their journey in the right direction. Zulfiqar Cheema has been a role model police officer all his career and his achievements cannot be summarized in one session, said Raja Zafarul Haq. About the book Zafarul Haq said Mr Cheema deserved kudos for reminding us of those values which have unfortunately perished from society. He has not only pointed out the ills in our society he has also suggested their remedies. Zulfiaqr Cheema has written a wonderful account that also includes glimpses the fateful days during his career. Raja Zafar said everyone should read this book to know and learn about the challenges in the life of a dutiful officer and how he overcomes those challenges.

Federal Minister for Ministry of Human Rights Mumtaz Tarar commended the book by Zulfiqar Cheema, saying the book has awakened hope in us. Themes like “Cancer of Corruption,” “Five difficulties faced by Pakistani Nation” and “Terrorism” are quite enlightening as well as eye opening.

The book depicts reality and the writer must be acknowledged for his sincerity of thought. About Cheema’s current assignment as NAVTTC chief, Tarar said by making a large percent of our youth skilful and by providing jobs, his department has ensured remarkable advancement. He

Engineer Balighur Rehman said Cheema’s personality is a role model for the young officers. He is also doing excellent job as Executive Director of NAVTTC. It goes to the credit of Cheema that next year we shall have around 100,000 skilful workforce and Pakistan will also get membership of the global skill organization. The 296-page covers quite almost all the topics related to a police officer’s life, experiences of his life, and it has been compiled to share the writer’s thoughts on key social, political and economic issues.