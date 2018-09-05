Poland enjoys special ties with Pakistan: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD : Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan Piotr A. Opalinski on Wednesday said his country enjoy very special ties with Pakistan which would be deepened further by the passage of time.

Polish companies have been working in promoting the energy sector of Pakistan and there is a vast prospect for expansion of trade between the two friendly countries, he said.

Ambassador Piotr A. Opalinski said this while talking to President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour. Chairman Coordination of FPCCI Malik Sohail was also present at the meeting.

He said that Poland is interested in agriculture and pharmaceutical and leather sectors of Pakistan and it is looking forward to joining CPEC, one of the largest infrastructure projects the world has ever seen.

Warsaw also tries to take part in Pakistan’s socio-economic uplift and enhancing its defence capabilities, he said, adding that some Polish companies are engaged in helping Pakistan to develop the coal-mining industry, he added.

He said, Pakistan is known for exporting high quality surgical and sports goods as well as textiles, leather garments and high-quality Basmati rice to Poland.

However, both the countries have much more to offer to each other in terms of economic cooperation which is of fundamental importance in the international relations, he noted.

At the occasion, President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour said that the trade turnover between Pakistan and Poland hovers around 400 million Euro but there is a scope for even more significant growth.

Further cooperation is needed in the area of exploration of natural resources, boost bilateral trade exchange in all related fields, such as mining, food processing, green energy, including solar and hydropower plants and health, he added.

Malik Sohail said that FPCCI is forming a delegation to visit Poland in the month of November to explore opportunities and enhance ties with the business community.