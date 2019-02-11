Poland continues to support GSP plus for Pakistan

Staff Repporter

Karachi

A lot of potential for expansion in bilateral trade exists between Pakistan and Poland which needs to be exploited upto optimum level. This was stated by Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) in a meeting with Piotr Opalinski, the Ambassador of Poland in Pakistan who visited Federation House, Karachi and held a meeting with Office Bearers and other members of FPCCI.

The President FPCCI stated that Pakistan and Poland enjoyed cordial diplomatic and historical relations, but not reflective in bilateral economic, trade and investment ties. He expressed his gratitude and thanks to the Polish government for extending support and cooperation in many areas of investment, particularly in upgradation of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

He briefed the Polish Ambassador about the activities of FPCCI both at domestic and global levels for socio economic development of Pakistan. He added that Pakistan is an emerging economy particularly in the back drop of CPEC that would bring an economic revolution in the region and offered Poland to join the CPEC club. He also emphasized the expansion and diversification of exports of indigenous goods.

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Sr. Vice President FPCCI informed about the historical interaction in the field of bilateral economic and trade relations, exchange of trade delegations and holding of B2B meetings between Pakistani and Polish counterparts; and also highlighted the signing of MOU with Poland in 2014 during FPCCI delegation visit to Poland etc. He also highlighted the historical meetings of Joint Business Council and appreciated the frequent participation of Polish delegation in Expo Pakistan and IDEAS exhibitions.

He also emphasized the Polish investment in Pakistan for the production of energy through coal as Polish is efficient in this technology and exploration of oil & gas. He also underlined the need of direct export of Pakistani products to Poland particularly stainless steel, surgical, cutlery & utensils and Sports, which can increase the volume of bilateral trade which is currently stood at US$ 476 million and is in favor of Pakistan.

The Ambassador of Poland Piotr Opallinski assured his country full support in continuation of GSP Plus status to Pakistan and added that BREXIT will not affect the trade of Pakistan with EU.

